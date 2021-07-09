The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

NYSE:WU opened at $22.94 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

