Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a PE ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 16.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 73.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

