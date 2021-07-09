Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

