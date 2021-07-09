Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,259 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Masco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.