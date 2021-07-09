Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $93.70 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

