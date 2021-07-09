Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 700 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $743.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.67 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $696.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

