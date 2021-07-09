Neural Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $84,951.47 and $934.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

