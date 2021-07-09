Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of GBT opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $76.27.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

