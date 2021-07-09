Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of GBT opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $76.27.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.