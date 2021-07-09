Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.42 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

