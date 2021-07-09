Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 255,657 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 365.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,657 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

