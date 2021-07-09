Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Huntsman reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 678.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.