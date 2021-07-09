Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $168.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

