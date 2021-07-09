Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Huntsman posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 678.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

