Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $217.27 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $217.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

