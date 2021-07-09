Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Stake Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

KINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KINS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

