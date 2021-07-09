PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of PBF Energy worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,587,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

