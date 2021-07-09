Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,396 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.