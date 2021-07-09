Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.