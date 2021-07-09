Ossiam Buys 31,103 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 219.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.