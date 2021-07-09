Ossiam Sells 36,609 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,609 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,119,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,331,000 after buying an additional 438,708 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 588,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $196.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.34 and a 52-week high of $197.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

