Ossiam Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.