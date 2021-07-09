Andra AP fonden Acquires 150 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $5,053.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,887.61. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,199.53 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.