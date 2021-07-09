Ikarian Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,797 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Delcath Systems worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

DCTH stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, COO John Purpura bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at $176,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $364,183. 13.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delcath Systems Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.