Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,660 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

