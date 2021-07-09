Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

