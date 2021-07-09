ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

