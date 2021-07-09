Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Volume Hits $773,036.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $773,036.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00120219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00165634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.62 or 0.99467868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.00949840 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

