Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

