Ossiam Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12,279.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $574.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

