Ossiam Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

ALGN stock opened at $616.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.63 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

