Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1,745.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 227,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 132,025 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

D stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

