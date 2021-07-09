Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0697 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $698,268.78 and approximately $234,763.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00120219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00165634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.62 or 0.99467868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.00949840 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

