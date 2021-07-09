Nord Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $229,660.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $229,660.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00008547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00120219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00165634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.62 or 0.99467868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.00949840 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.