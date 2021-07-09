$2.57 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.35. Dollar General posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

