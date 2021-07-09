Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 18,900 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

