Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 155,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,266,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,034 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $93,240,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,644,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,125,000 after acquiring an additional 230,611 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $209.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

