Senator Investment Group LP Takes $7.50 Million Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

