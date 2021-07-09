Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.06. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

