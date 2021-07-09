Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $6 Million Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $13,000,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,234,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSTB opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

