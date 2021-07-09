Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Position Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,556 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Party City Holdco worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

