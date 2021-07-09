Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,694 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSBC opened at $50.60 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.