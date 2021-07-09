Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,322.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

