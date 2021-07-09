Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $61.45

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

