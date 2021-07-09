Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $52.36 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

