Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

ACCD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66. Accolade has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

