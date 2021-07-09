Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

