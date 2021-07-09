BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.93 Million Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.