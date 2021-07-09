NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34.70. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $7,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

