NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Shares of NTST stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34.70. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $7,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
