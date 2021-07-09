BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.07 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 183,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18.

