BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 2.78% of Motion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOTN. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOTN opened at $9.94 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

